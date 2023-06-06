Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $20,002,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,259,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 568.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 229,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

