Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

