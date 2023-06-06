Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) by 866.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBOC. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $5,377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 944.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 184,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 167,160 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 1,077.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.