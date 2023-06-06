Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,500 shares of company stock worth $300,315. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.53 million, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.