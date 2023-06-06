Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLRC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

