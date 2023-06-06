Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.