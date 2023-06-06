Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $703.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

