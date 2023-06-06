Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.80 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP stock opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

