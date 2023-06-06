Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 318.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

JAVA opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

