Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $417.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.98. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $420.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.