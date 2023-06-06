Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.