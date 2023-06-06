Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $91.79.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

