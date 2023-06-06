Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,156,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

