Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

