Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIO. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

