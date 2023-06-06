Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Retail ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.99. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $182.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

