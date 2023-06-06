Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 46.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

PNR stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

