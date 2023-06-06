Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after purchasing an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H&R Block Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.