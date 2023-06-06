Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 34,937 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000.

NYSE RNP opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

