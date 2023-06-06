Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 43,397 Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.