Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,375 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

