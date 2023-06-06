Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,289 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $372.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.