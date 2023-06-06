Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

