Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

DIAL stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

