Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 670.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

