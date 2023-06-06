Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant Company Profile

NYSE GLOB opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

