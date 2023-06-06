Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,741 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,424. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $113.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

