Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

RB Global stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

