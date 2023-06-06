Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 33,248 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDU opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

