Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 593,085 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.