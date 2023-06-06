Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,946 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSBK. UBS Group AG raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

