Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 736,315 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.