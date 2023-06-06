Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

