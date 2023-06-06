Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

