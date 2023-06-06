Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.98

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.98 and traded as high as C$52.62. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$52.13, with a volume of 31,929 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.88.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$987.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$341.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 4.3952502 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.