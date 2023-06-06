AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $5.83. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 45,316 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on MITT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

