Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.73 on Monday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Insider Activity

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 264.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Agenus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Agenus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agenus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.