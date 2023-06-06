Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.12.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

