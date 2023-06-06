Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 525,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 59,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research cut Airspan Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.