Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,255 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arnon Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Alector

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 84.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

