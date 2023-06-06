Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra Sells 4,092 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alector Stock Up 1.0 %
ALEC stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.