Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra Sells 4,092 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alector Stock Up 1.0 %

ALEC stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 2,481,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 1,675,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after buying an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $5,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.