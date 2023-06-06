Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Alexco Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

