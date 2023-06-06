Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 14,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

