Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.48

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.48 and traded as high as C$11.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 2,127,468 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$939.00 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7563758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -580.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

