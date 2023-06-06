Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

