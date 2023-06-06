Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
