Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.16. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 23.77. The company has a market cap of C$21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

