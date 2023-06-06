Alpha Family Trust Sells 32,441 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Family Trust reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.8% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

