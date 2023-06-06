Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter worth $221,000.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

