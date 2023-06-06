Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHE opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

